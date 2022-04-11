Kaushambi (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Four people were arrested here on Monday with over 50 kg of cannabis, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau, a police team intercepted an SUV in Maheva ghat area. Raj Kumar Saroj, Ratan Patel, Habib Ahmad and Vikas Singh were arrested with 18 packets containing 50.5 kg of cannabis, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway, he said.

