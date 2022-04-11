Ludhiana, April 11: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 22-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and taken to Himachal Pradesh by a man who then reportedly raped her there. The accused, Sumit Kumar, along with his accomplices were booked by the cops at Jodhewal police station. The accused are absconding, said the police.

As per the report published by the Tribune, the girl, a resident of the Kakowal road, developed a friendship with the accused, who promised her to marry her but then told her that he only wanted to develop physical relations with her. The accused kidnapped the victim in June last year and took her to Himachal Pradesh. He sexually violated her there, and when her parents came to take her back the next day, he attacked them. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For Three Days in Supaul.

As per the reports, a case against the main accused, Sumit Kumar, his mother Promila, his sisters Shilpa and Jyoti, and his other aides Happy, Pawan, and Babbu Ram of Himachal Pradesh are booked in connection with the case. The accused are absconding, a manhunt has been launched to nab them, said police.

