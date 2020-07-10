Malda (WB), Jul 10 (PTI) Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk, all residents of Narayanpur in Hospitalpara area, they said.

Police said 268 gram of brown sugar worth around Rs 27 lakh and coagulated opium weighing 512 gram were seized from them.

Over Rs 10 lakh in cash was also found in their possession, they said.

All of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Cases of drug trafficking are often reported from Malda, which is on the India-Bangladesh border.

