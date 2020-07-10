Last month, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook 14 Series i.e. Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India. Both laptops will be available for sale today at 12 pm IST, through Amazon India & Mi.com. Mi Notebook 14 Series will be offered with up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards & no-cost EMI with BFL EMI network cards. Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Mi Notebook 14 flaunts a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The recently launched laptop is powered by 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD graphics, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The new stylish laptop will be available with 8GB RAM + 256GB/512GB SATA 3 SSD. On the other side, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition sports a 14-inch full HD anti-glare horizon edition with a resolution of 1920X1080 pixels & 60HZ refresh rate. The Horizon Edition comes with a 10th-Gen Intel i5-10210U, Intel Core i7-10510U processor options, 8GB of DDR4 RAM & up to 512GB of SSD.

So thin, so light, so beautiful. The new gadget in town you will want to carry around everywhere you go.#MiNoteBooks go on sale TOMORROW at 12PM on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT and @amazonIN. Also available at Mi Home stores. pic.twitter.com/aygR3nzwcS — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 9, 2020

In addition to this, the Mi Notebook 14 Series Gets a trackpad with multi-touch support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a scissor mechanism ABS texture keyboard, a 46Wh battery with 65W power adapter. Both Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition runs on Windows 10 operating system. The Mi Notebook 14 costs Rs 41,999 for 8GB RAM & 256GB storage whereas the 512GB & 512GB with Nvidia graphics models are priced at Rs 44,999 & Rs 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will be offered at Rs 54,999 with the i5 processor & the i7 processor variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

