Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Security forces have seized four kg of narcotics from the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

During an ongoing drive against drug smuggling, a joint patrolling party of police and Rastriya Rifles of the Army conducted a search operation in Dhargloon in Mendher tehsil, they said.

Approximately four kg of heroin-like substance was recovered from Dhargloon area, they said.

A case has been lodged in Gursai police station and a probe into the matter is underway, they said.

In last 20 days, this is the fourth big recovery of narcotics in Dhargloon area of Poonch district.

