Kanker, Jul 19 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two suffered injuries after their car crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of a bridge and burst into flames in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kulgaon, under the jurisdiction of the Kanker police station, when the victims were heading to Kanker from Keshkal around 1.30 am, an official said.

As per preliminary information, all victims were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, he said.

The official said that the car rammed into a concrete barrier on the side of a small bridge and caught fire.

Of the occupants, Dipak Maravi (19), Suraj Uike (19), Yuvraj Sori (24) and Hemant Sori (20) died on the spot, while Pritam Netam and Prithviraj Salam sustained injuries, he said.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

