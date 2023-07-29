Cuddalore, July 29: Four people died after the car in which they were traveling fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, said police. The accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway. "Ajith along with his wife and child and mother-in-law were traveling from Chennai to Theni when the car suddenly lost control and fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur next to Chepakkam flyover today early morning," said an official. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Six People Including Child Killed, Three Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Trichy (See Pics).
The deceased were from the Antippatti area of Theni district. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. The Veppur police have registered a case and started an investigation. The bodies of those who died in the accident have now been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.
