Six people, including a minor and a woman, died on Sunday (March 19) from a road accident near Thiruvasi on the Trichy-Namakkal main road in the Trichy district of Tamil Nadu. According to media reports, the driver lost control and collided with the car in the truck. Three people have survived serious injuries. The deceased who have been identified so far are P Murugan (32), G Thavana Shree (10), P Anandhayi (57), and K Muthuswamy while those who were injured, include, G Sasikala (36) and G Sakunthala (28). Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case: Biker, Pillion Rider Suffer Injuries After Car Hits Their Bike, Traffic Police React After Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

Car Collides With Truck

Tamil Nadu | Six people including one child and a woman killed whereas three injured after a van collided with a lorry on Trichy-Salem NH near Tiruvasi in Trichy District in the early hours. All the injured shifted to Trichy govt hospital and dead bodies sent for autopsy: Sujith… https://t.co/8yYR15PjjM pic.twitter.com/CF6T14D3B4 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

