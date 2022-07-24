Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said. The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Two of the injured, Shahnaza Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed of Shagan Ramsoo, were shifted to the government medical college in Anantnag, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a twitter post that read, "Deeply anguished by the unfortunate road accident in Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families."

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and the party's vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved families with the former saying that the unfortunate incident has pained him.

"I pray for peace to the departed souls of those, who have lost their precious lives in the accident. I pray for speedy recovery to the injured and impress upon the divisional administration to reach out to the injured with the best of medical treatment," said Farooq Abdullah.

Omar said the Jammu-Srinagar national highway continues to be a death trap for commuters.

"Over the years, thousands of people who were travelling on this road lost their lives. The Government of J-K as well as the National Highways Authority of India has so far failed to redress this concern with urgency.

"I hope the concerned agencies work out some extraordinary measures to put thaw on the recurrence of these accidents," he added.

