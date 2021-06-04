New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint near the Delhi Cantonment area here while he was headed for the airport, police said on Friday.

They were identified as Amrik, Gurnam Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Manveer Singh, the police said.

According to complainant Gaurav Dhiman (29), the accused robbed him of his bag and mobile phone on the night of April 22 and fled towards Gurgaon when he was going to the airport to catch a flight to Dubai, they said.

Narrating the incident, the police said soon after Dhiman boarded a car arranged by his travel agent in front of a petrol pump on NH-8, four people approached the vehicle, opened its doors and hurled chili powder at the occupants, while threatening them with a gun.

As the people inside the vehicle rushed out and ran towards the petrol pump, the accused took Dhiman's bags and two mobile phones, and fled towards Gurgaon in another car, the police said.

There were clothes, food items, cash, 15,000 Saudi Riyal and some documents in the bag, they said.

Police were able to identify one suspect as Amrik, who was then apprehended from Khayala, a senior police officer said.

The other three were arrested based on information received from him, the police said.

A countrymade pistol, two live cartridges, a car, 9,000 Saudi Riyal and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)