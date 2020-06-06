India News | 4 Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, Total at 7

Gangtok, Jun 6 (PTI) Sikkim reported four more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total to seven in the state, a senior official said.

Two females from South Sikkim aged 29 and 37, and two males aged 22 and 21 were found to be COVID-19 positive, Health Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia said.

They have been admitted to the STNM Hospital for treatment, he said.

The 22-year-old man was returning on a bus from Maharashtra, where his test was conducted. He was told about his test results on the bus, Bhutia said.

The other man is related to a COVID-19 patient already admitted at the STNM Hospital, the health secretary said.

In the case of the two women, both were admitted to a quarantine centre in South District and their swab samples were sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing, reports of which came back as positive, he said.

Earlier, three people were found to be positive and all of them are undergoing treatment at the STNM Hospital. PTI

