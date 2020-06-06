Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Enters Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Says IMD

Rainfall (Photo Credits: @NarimanPatel/ Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 6: In its monsoon 2020 update, the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday said the southwest monsoon has further moved into southern states of the country. The IMD also said conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon some more parts of Karnataka, entire Tamil Nadu, some parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of northeast India during next 2-3 days. Monsoon Continues Upward Journey; No Heat Wave for Next Five Days.

"Southwest Monsoon advanced into some more parts of South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; most parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal; some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of westcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal," the IMD said. Southwest monsoon entered Karnataka with widespread rain in coastal and central regions on June 5. Monsoon 2020 Update: Rainfall Likely to Rise in Mumbai and Kerala from June 8-9, Delhi May Receive Rains After June 11, Says IMD Forecast.

Monsoon 2020 Update by IMD:

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers very likely to continue over the western Himalayan region: Ministry of Earth Science — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

The IMD also predicted heavy rains over the western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours. "Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers very likely to continue over the western Himalayan region," the weather office added.