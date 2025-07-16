Meerut (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut sentenced four men to life imprisonment on Wednesday in connection with the sensational 2013 murder case where the victim was a 20-year-old man, whose body was dismembered after the killing.

According to police, the incident took place in the Lisadi Gate area, where the victim, Sabir -- son of complainant Imamuddin -- was killed and his body chopped into pieces to conceal the crime.

A case was registered at the Lisadi Gate police station against five accused -- Rizwan, Bunty, Ashu alias Wasim, Mujja and Zubair.

All were arrested by March 2013 following swift police action. During the course of the trial, Zubair died.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Suchi Sharma and police representative Hemant Kumar argued the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Delivering the verdict, Additional District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Navam convicted Rizwan, Bunty, Wasim and Mujja, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

Police officials termed the verdict a major success under "Operation Conviction", an initiative aimed at securing judicial punishment in serious criminal cases through focussed efforts.

