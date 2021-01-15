Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A man was killed over a land dispute in Gunah Khamariya village in Banda area here on Friday, police said.

Ratiram (40) was shot dead by one Rajnish with his licensed revolver, Superintendent of Police, S Anand said.

Police have lodged an FIR against six people.

The body of victim has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that the accused is absconding.

