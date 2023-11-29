Karimganj (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): The police on Wednesday seized from a truck 40,000 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 2.18 crore in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

The police also seized the truck and apprehended two persons.

Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that, based on secret information, a police team intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-11BC-6863 at Churaibari police watch post along Assam-Tripura border.

"We had set up a Naka Checking at the Churaibari police watch post and intercepted a truck. During the search, we recovered and seized 240 cartons of cough syrup containing 40,000 bottles. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 2.18 crore. We have apprehended two persons," Pratap Das said.

He also said that the truck was coming from Guwahati and the apprehended persons were hailing from Tripura.

"Our investigation is on," the police officer said. (ANI)

