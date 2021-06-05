Itanagar, Jun 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 28,786 as 404 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 122 as three more persons succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The three patients from Capital Complex region, East Siang and Lower Siang died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at various health facilities, the official said.

Changlang district witnessed the highest spurt in fresh cases at 102, followed by the Capital Complex region (52), Namsai (38), Anjaw (36), Tawang (21), Lohit, West Kameng and Pakke Kessang at 19 each, Lower Dibang Valley (15), Lower Subansiri and Papumpare at 14 each and East Siang at 11.

Nine fresh infections were also reported from East Kameng, Upper Subansiri (8), Longding (7), Upper Siang (6), four each from Kurung Kumey and Tirap, two each from Leparada and Dibang Valley and one each from Kra Daadi and West Siang district respectively, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases 387 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 12 through RT-PCR and 5 through TrueNat method, the official said, adding 145 people have symptoms of COVID- 19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,829 active COVID-19 cases.

At least 415 more people recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,835.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 86.27 per cent while the active percentage stands at 13.30 and the positivity rate at 4.49 per cent, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 718, followed by Tawang (423), Changlang (365), Namsai (303), Lower Subansiri (277), West Kameng (227), Lohit (215) and Lower Dibang Valley with 209 cases.

Altogether, 6,16,569 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 8,978 on Friday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 3,70,780 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

