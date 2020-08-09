Kheda, Aug 9 (PTI) Police on Sunday seized 405 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 40.50 lakh from a truck near Mirzapur village in Gujarat's Kheda district and arrested one man, an official said.

The operation was carried out by Kheda police's special operations group under Kathlal police station limits, he said.

Also Read | Investigation in Kozhikode Plane Accident Underway, Will Take Some Time to Complete, Says Air India Express: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

"The truck is registered in Uttar Pradesh. The ganja was hidden in 198 packets. One Tanvir Hussain, a resident of Firozabad in UP, was arrested, while two others managed to escape. An FIR was registered at Kathlal police station," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)