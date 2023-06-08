New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in New Delhi's Dallupura village, the police said on Thursday.

The accused lived at the victim's house as tenant police said adding that further investigation is underway.

Dallupura is a village on the outskirts of the Trans-Yamuna region of Delhi.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's family, who claimed that the accused allegedly took her objectionable photos and videos, and started threatening her of posting them on social media.

"The accused allegedly blackmailed her, and sexually assaulted her on various occasions in the past," the victim's parents told the police.

"Further probe is underway," officials said. (ANI)

