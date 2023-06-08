Gitanjali Aiyar, one of India's first female English news anchors on Doordarshan, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. According to family members, the famed news presenter had Parkinson's disease and passed after coming home from a walk. She died at the age of 71, according to reports. Here is some information about the popular Doordarshan news presenter. Gitanjali Aiyar Dies, Netizens Mourn Death of Prominent Doordarshan News Anchor.

Who Was Geetanjali Aiyar?

Gitanjali Aiyar was India's first English news anchor. She worked as a national broadcaster for three decades. Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971 and was named best anchor four times. For her exceptional labour, achievements, and service, she received the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989. Renowned Doordarshan Anchor Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away.

Aiyar was the Head of Major Donors at the World Wide Fund for Nature in India. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from Loreto College, Kolkata. She also completed a diploma course from NSD (National School of Drama). In 2002, she switched from her successful career as a news presenter at Doordarshan to corporate communications, government relations, and marketing. She worked as a consultant for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and also appeared in the television series Khandaan.

Aiyar is survived by a son and daughter, Pallavi Aiyar, who is an award-winning journalist as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).