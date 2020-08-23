Puducherry, Aug 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in the union territory rose to 10,522 and the toll mounted to 159 with the addition of 412 fresh cases and eight deaths, the Health department said on Sunday.

There were 3,706 active cases after discharge of 350 patients in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM.

Also Read | Fuel Rates in India on August 23, 2020: Petrol Prices Rise to Rs 81.49/Litre in Delhi, Rs 88.16/Litre in Mumbai; Check Petrol And Diesel Prices in Metro Cities.

The cumulative recoveries stood at 6,657, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release here.

A total of 1,282 samples were tested during the period. So far, 63,590 samples had been sent for tests and of them 51,422 had turned out to be negative while the results of the remaining were awaited, he said.

Also Read | NEET, JEE Exams 2020: Rahul Gandhi Urges Narendra Modi Govt to Listen ‘Students Ke Mann Ki Baat’ and Arrive at Acceptable Solution.

The rate of fatality was 1.51 per cent while the recovery rate was 63.27 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)