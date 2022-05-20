Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,19,026 after 42 fresh cases were reported from different parts of the state, the health department bulletin said on Friday.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,203 with no new death due to the disease recorded in the state.

As many as 35 more people recuperated from the disease in Bengal, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 19,97,439, the bulletin stated.

The active cases in the state rose to 384 – seven more than the previous day

Altogether 25,215,229 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 11,218 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

