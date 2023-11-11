Bhawanipatna, Nov 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Surengpadar village in M Rampur block, they said.

Nilanti Majhi, a tribal, came face to face with the wild elephant when she was going to a nearby stream for washing clothes on Friday evening. The elephant chased her, and trampled her to death, they added.

Forest Range Officer of M Rampur Asit Kumar Dash said her body was sent for post-mortem examination, and financial assistance will be given to her family as per the law.

