Shillong, Oct 26 (PTI) At least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 9,066, a senior official said.

Altogether 139 people recuperated from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,471, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills, of which Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 23 new cases. Fourteen cases were recorded in West Jaintia Hills, five in West Garo Hills, three in North Garo Hills, and one each in Ri Bhoi, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya currently has 1,514 active coronavirus cases, while 81 people have succumbed to the infection, the health services director said.

As many as 1.98 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far, War added.

