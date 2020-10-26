Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition is all set to be launched tomorrow in China. The online launch event will begin at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). Redmi General Manager 'Lu Weibing' revealed a poster that shows a glimpse of the Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition smartphone. The smartphone is expected to come with Extreme Commemorative Edition back panel & triple rear cameras. According to the reports, Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T handset. Redmi K30 Ultra Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi K30S is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The smartphone is likely to come with a 20:9 aspect ratio & a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. For photography, the device could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera.

The handset may pack a 4,900mAh battery. As per new reports, the smartphone will be available in Black & Silver gradient finishes. Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition is likely to be priced at CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs 27,600). The phone might be offered with up to 12GB of RAM & 512GB of internal storage.

