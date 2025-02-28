Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) Several places in Bihar were jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal early on Friday, with tremors felt in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and other bordering districts, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Umesh Kumar Singh, meteorologist at the disaster management department (DMD), Bihar government, said, "The 5.5-magnitude quake was recorded around 2:35 am, with its epicentre in Nepal's Bagmati area. It caused tremors in districts along the Indo-Nepal border and lasted for a few seconds."

He said there were no reports of damage to property or loss of life.

According to the DMD, tremors were felt in Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Patna, Gopalganj, Saran, West Champaran, East Champaran, and surrounding districts.

