Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Five people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Nandla village under Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.

Also Read | Video: 10 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out on 18th Floor of Residential Building in Thane.

"They thought it was a shallow ditch and went down. But the ditch was deep and they all drowned," Station House Officer Hemraj said.

The police identified the deceased as Pawan Raigar (35), Gajendra Raigar (28), Rahul Meghwal (24), Lucky Bairwa (21) and Rahul Raigar (20), police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Don’t Touch Innocents, Don’t Spare the Guilty, Says Amit Shah at High-Level Security Meet.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for a postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)