Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Five fire personnel, who got injured during fire-fighting operation at City Centre Mall in Nagpada area of Mumbai, have been treated and discharged.

The fire, which was declared Level 5, broke out at around 9 pm on Thursday night and has been doused now. Cooling operation is underway by the Fire department.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MLA Amin Patel, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Corporation Yashwant Jadhav, Additional Municipal Commissioner (West Suburbs) Suresh Kakani had visited late at night and got information about the actual situation.

A 55-storey building adjacent to the Mall was emptied and its residents have been shifted to nearby grounds for safety purposes.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

