Noida, Jul 18 (PTI) The Noida Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with burglaries in over a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Police have also recovered jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh from the gang's possession, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said four of the arrestees are burglars while the fifth dealt in stolen jewelleries.

"The gang moved in a car in the city for recce and targeted houses during the daytime. Their target would always be houses that were locked. They decamped with mainly jewellery and cash," Rajesh told reporters.

"On July 8, a burglary was reported in the Sector 39 police station area after which the matter was investigated, leading the police to the gang with the help of technical surveillance and monitoring of CCTV footage of the area," he said.

The accused were held near the Mahamaya Balika Inter College during a police checking, he added.

The DCP said besides Noida and Greater Noida, the gang has committed robberies and burglaries in various districts of the state.

They have also been active in other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the officer said.

Those arrested have been identified as Surendra Singh (49), Vikrant (32), Nakul Kumar (22), Rahul (24), all residents of Hapur and jeweller Satish Verma (49) from Bulandshar district, the police said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking for offense), the police added.

