Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Security forces have arrested five terrorist associates belonging to the terror module Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to a press note from Kashmir police, credible information was received by District Police Kupwara and Army from Military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a terror module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit is active in Kralpora area which is not only helping the terrorists in providing safe shelter but also other logistics including arms and ammunition.

Based on this information, joint team of Police and Army apprehended three terrorist associates namely Ab Rouf Malik, son of Gh Mohammad Malik and Altaf Ahmad Payer, son of Gh Qadir Payer both residents of Dardsun Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone, son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone of Kralpora.

During questioning the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for terrorists of HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan based terrorist handler Farooq Ahmad Pir @ Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in POK where some arms and ammunition has also been concealed. Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of arrested trio. 1 AK rifle, 2 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Mag, 4 Pistol Rounds, 6 Hand Grenades, 1 IED, 2 Detonators, 2 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 liters capacity has been recovered from the hideouts.

The trio also received cash amounting to rupees 6 lacs in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition. Rupees 64000 out of this 6 lacs has also been recovered. Two more terrorist associates including Ab Majeed Beigh, son of Ghulam Mohammad Beigh resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation.

The terrorist associates were also being handled by one more terrorist handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in POK.

The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in valley and also radicalize more youth to join terrorist ranks.

Case FIR No. 98/2022 under relevant sections of UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigation taken up. More arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out in the case. (ANI)

