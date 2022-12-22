Pune, Dec 22: Two persons were killed and four injured in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Chakan, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Wednesday evening, he said.

"One of the deceased, who is 19-year-old and is reportedly mentally unwell, brought a gas cylinder from a neighbour and was possibly fiddling with it in the kitchen in his house when the leak and explosion took place," he said.

The teen and a 95-year-old woman died and four persons have been injured, the Chakan police station official said. The deceased teen has been charged under section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

