Tezpur (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday said that the five men who went missing from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri have been found.

"As a result of the persistent efforts of the Indian Army, five missing hunters from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to another side on September 2 2020, have been traced," Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO Defence, Tezpur said.

Pande said that the Chinese Army confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side.

"Chinese Army on September 8 responded on the hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Formalities for their early transfer is being coordinated with the Chinese Army," Pande said.

On September 5, Congress MLA Ninong Ering had claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted five boys from Upper Subansiri's Nacho region in Arunachal Pradesh. He appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure their 'safe return'. (ANI)

