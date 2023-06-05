New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, were injured in a scuffle that broke out between two parties over a parking issue in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Monday.

A police team reached the spot where it found that the injured were shifted to hospital, they said.

During inquiry, it came to the fore that a quarrel over an issue of vehicle parking had taken place between Parvej and Javed, a senior police officer said.

While Parvej, Javed and Shan Mohammad received head injuries, Gulshan got her teeth broken, the officer said, adding that fifth person named Danish, too, sustained injuries.

Cross cases under appropriate sections on the statements of Parvej and Javed have been registered and an investigation has been taken up, police added.

