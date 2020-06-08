India News | 5 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland; Tally Rises to 123

Kohima, Jun 8 (PTI) Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 123, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Monday.

Of the five, three have recently returned from Haryana and two from Tamil Nadu.

"Five new cases of COVID-19 +ve have been reported out of 220 samples tested," the minister said in a tweet.

Nagaland has seen a spike in coronavirus cases after the return of a large number of people from other states.

Of the fresh patients, two were in a quarantine centre in Dimapur and three in Kohima, he said.

There are 115 active cases in the state, while 8 people have recovered from the disease, a health department official said.

Dimapur accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland with 97 testing positive.

A total of 20 cases were detected in Kohima district, five in Tuensang and one in Paren.

