CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020 Declared, Candidates Can Check Results Online at csbc.bih.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Patna, June 8: The result for CSBC Bihar Police Constable written examination has been announced by the Central Selection Board of Constable on Monday. The results have been declared on the official website -- csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable examination can check their results online by visiting the official website. The examinations that were held on January 12 and March 8.

Reports inform that as many as 10,52,243 candidates had appeared for the exams and are now waiting for the results. In this recruitment drive, as many as 11,880 vacancies of Police Constable will be filled in Bihar. Click on Bihar Police Constable Results – direct link also provided here.

Here's How you Can Check the Bihar Police Constable Results Online

Step 1: Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online by visiting the official site csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Once the candidates opens the website, click on the link that reads 'Bihar Police Constable Results'

Step 3: The candidate then needs to search their respective Roll Number in the PDF file. The list will be displayed which will have the selected Roll Numbers in chronological order

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the file for future reference.

Candidates must note that if your roll number is not available on the list, you have not been selected. The Bihar Police Constable exam cut off list is also attached in the PDF file. Also, the individual marks of candidates will also be released soon.