Port Blair, Dec 6 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,747 as five more persons tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the Union Territory remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Of the five fresh cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while two have travel history, he said.

Five more persons were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,616, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 70 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,37,648 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

