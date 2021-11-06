Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): After a five-year-old boy went missing from Shimla's Dhowndale area, his family say a leopard attack the boy, informed Ravi Shankar, DFO Wildlife Wing of Forest Department, Shimla on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Yog Raj's mother, Shyama said, "On Thursday night, we all were busy in Diwali celebration and children were outside the house. My child was lifted by an animal. Locals told me that it was a leopard. I am worried about where he is. The forest and police teams are also searching."

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: Delhi Govt Declares Public Holiday on November 10.

Immediately after receiving the information, the forest department had deployed the search team to rescue the child.

"We received a call that leopard or any other animal has attacked the child. After beginning the search and rescue operation, we found the child's pants. However, it does not seem to be a leopard attack. But still, we do not want to take a chance and trying to find out the reason," Shankar said.

Also Read | Bitcoin Scandal: Karnataka BJP Govt Rattled As Allegations Reach PMO.

He further stated that the team has noticed human-animal conflict so they have put cages in the area to catch the leopard. "In order to find out the child and the reason behind the attack, we are taking help of more people also," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)