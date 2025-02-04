New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A five-year-old girl studying in a private school here was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student on the school bus, police sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the incident took place in August last year and an FIR was registered in September under section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to light on September 16, after the child confided in her parents, using concerning language that prompted their inquiries, the sources said.

The parents of the victim reported the incident to the school principal and subsequently, got a police complaint filed on September 18.

According to the complaint, the child said she was inappropriately touched by a boy, whom she had seen on the bus.

The family also reported that the child sustained injuries in the assault and has been severely traumatised by the incident, undergoing medical tests and questioning.

