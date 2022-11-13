Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Kolar locality of Bhopal, police said.

The arrest was made on Friday.

Also Read | Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Serie A Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"The accused's house is situated in front of the house of the minor girl. One of the women in the neighborhood heard the scream of the girl and then informed the survivor's mother. After that, she reached the house of the accused and rescued the girl. Later, the kin lodged a complaint against the accused," Kolar police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel said.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and the police arrested the accused.

Also Read | Punjab Government Bans Songs Glorifying Weapons, Public Display of Firearms Amid Flak by Opposition Over Deteriorating Law and Order.

Further proceedings of the administration on the illegal possession of the accused are going on, Patel added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)