Panaji, Sept 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 20,455 after 592 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while nine deaths took the toll to 229, an official said.

With 534 people getting discharged during the day, the number of such cases has risen to 15,281, leaving the state with 4,945 active cases, he added.

"Of the 2,515 samples tested, 1,510 were negative, 592 positive and 413 reports are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,455, new cases 592, deaths 229, discharged 15,281, active cases 4,945, samples tested till date 2,11,048.

