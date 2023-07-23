New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The 5th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit will be held on July 25 in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The summit will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Pawan Hans Ltd., and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation through a release on Sunday.

The summit will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the ministry.

The event's theme is "Reaching the Last Mile: Regional Connectivity through Helicopters & Small Aircraft". The event format includes an inaugural session followed by a technical session.

The broad objectives of the Summit are: Provide a common platform for all industry stakeholders, and policymakers to discuss the growth story of the Indian Helicopter and Small Aircraft industry; enhance the scope of the UDAN Scheme in remote and hilly terrains and expand the country's rural to urban connectivity; boost Helicopter and Small Aircraft connectivity to places with existing and potential tourism hotspots by providing uninterrupted services.

Helicopters and small aircraft play integral roles in India's transportation ecosystem. Civilian helicopters contribute to improved accessibility, particularly in remote areas, while offering tremendous potential for tourism, allowing travellers to experience scenic landscapes and cultural destinations in unique ways.

Other roles of helicopter service include emergency medical services and disaster management during floods, rescue operations etc.

Similarly, small aircrafts provide efficient and convenient transportation options for business and leisure travellers, enhancing regional air connectivity and promoting the exploration of lesser-known destinations. The aviation and tourism industries mutually benefit from each other, fostering employment opportunities and driving economic growth across the country.

The Summit comes at a crucial time when the Indian civil aviation industry is undergoing a paradigm transformation. The sector has now become the need of the hour not only for India but for humankind across the world as it always brings with it two important multipliers- the economic multiplier and the employment multiplier.

The 5th Heli Summit will bring industry stakeholders together to engage and collaborate with policymakers to implement efficient and rational decisions that would boost India’s civil aviation industry further. (ANI)

