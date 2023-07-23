Hyderabad, July 23: A youth died by suicide in Hyderabad after suffering huge losses in cricket betting. Satish Babu (20) hanged himself in a private hostel under the limits of Chikkadpally police station on Saturday night. A degree student from Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Satish had taken loans from various sources for betting during Indian Premier League (IPL). While his family had cleared part of the debts, he was depressed over not being able to repay the remaining debts. Hyderabad Horror: MBBS Student Slashes His Penis and Dies by Suicide, Video Surfaces.

According to police, Satish had shifted to Hyderabad about a month ago in search of a job and was living in a private hostel. He was depressed over not finding a job. Telangana Shocker: Second-Year MBBS Student Dies by ‘Suicide’ in Hyderabad.

The youth was a final year student of a private college in Vijayawada. Police informed his family about the suicide. A police official said they registered a case and took up the investigation.

