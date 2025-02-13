New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Six advocates and two judicial officers were on Thursday elevated as judges in seven high courts.

In a statement, the law ministry said while two advocates were appointed as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, one advocate each was appointed as a judge in the Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka high courts.

On judicial officer each was elevated as judge of the Gauhati and Calcutta high courts.

