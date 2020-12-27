Pune, Dec 27 (PTI) Six people were injured after a bus skidded off the road near Kiwale exit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, police said.

The private bus was on its way from Sangli to Thane for a marriage function when the driver lost control of the vehicle, an official said.

"Six people were injured and have been hospitalized, including one who requires ICU treatment. The driver of the bus has been booked," he added.

