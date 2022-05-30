Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Six persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries after a truck hit a parked minivan in Rentachintala village of Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Monday.

As per the police, as many as 39 passengers were in the minivan at the time of the accident.

Gurjala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jayram said that the minivan was coming from Srisailam.

"A serious road accident took place in the Palnadu district. Six people were killed when a truck collided with a parked minivan and turned it turtle. Another 10 sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police went to the spot and carried out rescue operations," the DSP said.

The injured were shifted to Gurjala Government Hospital and hospital in Narsaraopet.

A case has been registered and an investigation for the same is underway. (ANI)

