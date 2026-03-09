A deeply personal moment between a new father and his infant has become a global sensation, clocking over 208 million views on Instagram. The viral footage, shared by Chennai-based obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Suganya Saravanakumar, captures the raw vulnerability of early parenthood in a way that has resonated with millions across social media. The clip, simply titled “Father moment,” was shared via Dr. Saravanakumar’s account (under the handle @drsuganyad3vi), where she regularly provides insights into maternal health for her 474,000 followers. Dea Store Meulaboh Viral Video: Female Employee and Mobile Shop Owner ‘Caught in Obscene Acts’ After Late-Night Raid.

Chennai Doctor Hands Newborn to Trembling Father – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugan Multispecialty Hospital (@drsuganyad3vi)

Heartwarming Video of Father Meeting Baby

The video opens with Dr. Saravanakumar emerging from the delivery room carrying the newborn. As she prepares to hand the baby to the waiting father, the man’s composure visibly breaks. Overwhelmed by the gravity of the moment, his hands begin to tremble uncontrollably as he reaches out to take his child. The doctor is seen gently reassuring the new father, telling him to breathe and steady himself. After a few moments of hesitation and visible emotion, the man successfully cradles the baby, his nervous energy shifting into a focused, protective embrace.

Viral Video Captures Emotional First Dad Moment

The post’s caption struck a chord with viewers worldwide, “The strongest person has trembling hands when holding the tiny joy. Moments are lived, and memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second, as the new joy joins the family.” Social media users flooded the comments with their own experiences of "the heaviest thing I’ve ever held." One user noted, “It’s the purest form of love the fear of hurting them unknowingly fighting with the urge to keep them protected.” Others praised the doctor for her patient and calm handling of the father’s overwhelming emotions. Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Lying Side by Side on Podium After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Title Win.

Chennai Doctor Shares Viral Childbirth Moment

Dr. Saravanakumar is a specialist at Sugan Multispecialty Hospital in Chennai. Beyond her clinical work, she has become a significant digital voice for maternal and newborn health in India. Her content frequently highlights the emotional journeys of families, moving beyond the medical technicalities to show the human side of childbirth. The video’s massive reach surpassing 198 million views places it among the most-watched Indian social media clips of 2026, highlighting a universal appreciation for the quiet, profound milestones of family life.

