Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India] August 20 (ANI): Six people were killed in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.

Apart from the six deaths, 15 people were missing, said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary in the Himachal Pradesh government.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Rescues 10 Bangladeshi Fishermen from Bay of Bengal

Read More: – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Flash floods and other incidents were reported from 30 different locations in the state. There have also been reports that at least 15 houses were also damaged. Due to inclement weather several transformers were damaged. Other than this, the Chakki railway bridge connecting Pathankot to Himachal Pradesh also collapsed. So far, 225 people have lost their lives due to rain this year.

Sharma said that it was estimated that rains and weather had inflicted losses of over Rs 1500 crores.

Also Read | Bugs in Google Chrome for Desktop, Warns India’s Cyber Agency.

He also said that Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts have been badly hit by the flash floods and landslides after the rain. Sharma said that all districts have been put on alert in the apprehension of the rain forecasted in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.

The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)