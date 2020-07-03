Patna, Jul 3 (PTI) Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Bihar on Friday, raising the death toll to 84 as 231 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 10,910.

East Champaran district accounted for two deaths while one fatality each was reported from Kaimur, Nalanda, West Champaran and Patna, the Health department said in a statement.

The state now has 2,615 active cases, while 8,211 patients have recovered from the disease.

Districts which have reported high incidence of positive cases include Patna (1,016), Bhagalpur (552), Madhubani (490), Begusarai (476), Siwan (467), Muzaffarpur (398), Munger (377), Samastipur (365), Katihar (350) and Rohtas (362).

All 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases.

The statement said 7,187 samples have been collected for testing since Thursday, while the total number of samples tested so far is 2,43,167.

