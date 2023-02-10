New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong attack on Congress led UPA alliance, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday countered the attack and posed fresh questions to the PM.

Taking to social media, Jairam tweeted, "In his long rant yesterday, the PM blamed UPA for the cash-for-query scam when in fact 6 of 11 involved were BJP MPs."

Also Read | Adani Group Hires US Law Firm Wachtell in Fight Against Hindenburg Research, Says Report.

"It's BJP that walked out during the vote to expel the MPs after resolutions moved by Pranab-da and Dr Singh. Would the Chair now expunge PM's lies," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Lok Sabha a day after Congress's Rahul Gandhi's attack on his government, lashed out at the 10 years of UPA rule, saying it had "bled the country dry".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 21 Students Hospitalised After Drinking Contaminated Water at Government Engineering College in Mainpuri.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in parliament, he said, "2004 to 2014 was the decade of scams and violence and the UPA's trademark was to turn every opportunity into crisis". And while the Congress might feel the way to go is to "abuse Modi", the 140 crore people of the country were his "shield", he added.

The Prime Minister took veiled digs at Rahul Gandhi who had made a sharp attack on the government over the Adani issue in his speech during the debate on Tuesday and said some speeches made on Tuesday were lauded by their ecosystem.

"I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said.

Stepping up the attack, he said that converting every opportunity to trouble became the UPA government's identity.

"There were terror attacks in every part of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. India's capability is being recognised and people's capabilities are coming to the fore. The country was capable earlier also but between 2004-2014, it lost that opportunity. This became the UPA's identity, it converted every opportunity into trouble," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)