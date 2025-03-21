Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was murdered, and jewellery was looted from her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

Rajni Patkar was alone in her apartment at a housing complex in Kalyan when she was targeted on Thursday evening. Police said there was forced entry to the house.

The official said that Patkar, who was found in a pool of blood, died at the scene. Her mangalsutra and other jewellery in the house are missing, he said.

A case has been registered and police are going through CCTV footage of the area for leads, the official added.

