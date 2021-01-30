Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI): Exactly a year since the country's first COVID-19 case was reported from Kerala, the state on Saturday logged 6,282 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee,and 7,032 recoveries, while 71,469 people are under treatment for the infection.

While the total caseload has mounted to 9,23,912, recoveries have touched 8,48,476, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

"Its a year since the first case in the country was reported from the state this day last year.

Looking back we feel proud as the state had put up a strong fight against the virus, which had caused far reaching consequences globally," the minister said at a function.

She also warned that none should forget wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing.

There were a lot of accolades, brickbats and suspicions over the state's strategy against the virus, she said, adding "we have taken criticism positively."

With cases continuing to see a sharp rise, Kerala has commenced a 'Back to basics campaign'

In the last 24 hours, 59,759 samples have been tested, taking the test positivity rate to 10.51 per cent.

So far, 95,76,795 samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has climbed to 3722 withthe addition of 18 recent deaths.

Ernakulam continued to report the highest number of cases --859, followed by Kozhikode 822, Kollam 688, Pathnamthitta 556and Alappuzha 526.

Kasaragod reported 102 cases, the least in the state, the minister said in a press release.

A UK returnee tested positive in the last 24 hours and so far 76 persons have been infected.

The samples of 53 people have returned negative, the release added.

Of those who tested positive today, 51 are health workers,81 had come from outside the state and 5,725 were infected through contact.

A total of 2,17,434 people are presently under observation,including 11,508 in hospitals.

As many as 5266 cases were registered against those not wearing masks, 840 were booked for violating covid protocol while 341 were arrested, a police press release said. PTI

